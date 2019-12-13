3.42 RUB
Main areas of cooperation between National Statistics Committee of Belarus and Federal Service of State Statistics discussed in Mogilev
One of the spheres of cooperation within the framework of the Union State is statistics. The main areas of joint work of Belarus and Russia in this area were discussed at the meeting of the Statistics Council in Mogilev. The bilateral cooperation of the National Statistics Committee of Belarus and the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia allows keeping up with international statistical standards and innovations. There are enough areas of joint work: population census, environmental protection, social and demographic issues.
We work for sustainable development. Today we monitor 17 goals, exchange experiences. This work was absolutely new for all the countries. The Russian Federation has gained a lot of experience in international comparisons, and the Russian Federation is a reference point for calculations of purchasing power parities. We work on natural-environmental accounts, i.e. building environmental protection indicators - this is very relevant today.
