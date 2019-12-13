Remains of 38 Red Army soldiers reburied in Osintorf

The remains of 38 Red Army soldiers have been reburied with honors in the agro-town of Osintorf. They were found in summer at a depth of about one and a half meters. Presumably, the soldiers were buried this way straight after the battle.

The agro-town was released on June 23 of 1944 by the units of the 31st Guards Vitebsk Rifle Division under the command of Major-General Ivan Shcherbin.

This year, the works on improvement of a military burial place where soldiers-liberators are buried were carried out. There are more than 800 names on the monument.