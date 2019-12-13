Remains of more than 2.5 thousand soldiers and officers found during expedition "Rzhev. Kalinin Front" since 2016

The distortion of historical facts occurs not only because of malicious intent, but also due to ridiculous myths and ignorance. Today Belarusian and Russian deputies paid tribute to the memory of the fallen warriors at the monument to the Soviet Soldier in Rzhev. The monument has become the collective image of courage and unconquerable spirit. Here Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and Kazakhs fought shoulder to shoulder. Many of them are still missing.