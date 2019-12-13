Remains of civilians killed by fascists reburied in Ushasky District

Remains of civilians killed by fascists have been reburied in the Ushasky District. The ceremony took place at the civic cemetery in the village of Rovby. The remains of eight people were buried. They were found in August during the search under the criminal case on genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. It was found that the massacre of peaceful villagers was carried out in May 1944. Zinaida Avdina, an old resident of the village of Zaborovno, showed the place of the unrecorded burial. During the war, one of the largest partisan zones in Belarus was located there. There were more than 1200 settlements and about 80 thousand people lived there. The occupants took revenge for the partisan activity in the rear by punitive operations.



Within the framework of a criminal investigation of genocide in the Vitebsk Region, 30 previously unknown places of burial of civilians during the war have been established and examined.



