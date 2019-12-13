Remains of soldiers of the Russian Imperial Army reburied with honor in Postavy District

We honor the memory of fallen soldiers. The remains of 19 soldiers of the Russian Imperial Army have been honorably reburied in the Postavy District. They were able to raise them during the prospecting works in September. The World War began in July 1914, and the fall of 1915 the front was in the Postavy land. And a century later trenches, reinforced concrete fortifications remained in the area. The search and research work continues.



Alexander Metla, Executive Director of the historical and cultural complex "Stalin Line":



"During the Year of Historical Memory it is right to remember all wars, not only the Great Patriotic War. We honor the memory of the fallen soldiers who died here."



