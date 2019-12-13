3.42 RUB
Remains of thirty Red Army soldiers reburied in agro-town of Kopti, Vitebsk Region
They were found by Belarusian and Russian searchers during their watch duty. After studying the archives it was possible to find out the names of the majority of them. Soldiers of a separate ski battalion of the 274th Infantry Division were among the dead. The detachment took part in the offensive operation in 1943. Today, the memory of heroes was honored by a moment of silence.
Last year, the remains of about 500 people were excavated in Vitebsk Region. They were Red Army soldiers and civilians,who became the victims of fascism.
