

The responsibility for the hot conflict in Europe lies largely on the shoulders of German politicians. Germany, responsible in the European Union for the foreign policy course in the eastern direction, did not cope with its functions. The game of the Bundestag in unison with the Anglo-Saxons on the ambitions of Ukrainians became the foundation of the coup d'état and the beginning of the civil war. Through the efforts of the Belarusian side, it was possible to bring the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table. The position of Alexander Lukashenko during the hot confrontation made it possible to save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians. The Minsk Agreements stopped the loss of life and the escalation of the conflict. The fragile peace has not been able to grow stronger against the background of sluggish position of the agreements guarantors. In fact, it turned out that Berlin and Paris have no more sovereignty than Kiev, where one call is enough to appoint and dismiss officials.



Berlin's hesitant but nevertheless concrete efforts to resolve the conflict were an attempt to act independently within the framework of the national interest. It is difficult to accuse Frau Merkel of stupidity, she was well aware of the consequences for Germany. As a matter of fact, today the Germans enjoy their full effect. The destruction of the strings of the Nord Stream, which they had to keep quiet about, the American molecules of freedom, which cost a triple price and lead to de-industrialization Germany has been brought to its knees, stripped of its leadership, and now even those they have nurtured are making fun of the burghers.



Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland:



It is worth noting that if Germany now had the leading role in Europe, there would not be such a tough stance on Russia. We already pay a huge price for the political mistakes, especially those of German leadership, but if Berlin were in charge of everything, that price would have been even higher.



Frau's attempts to disown her participation in the Minsk Agreements were made for the White House. The main message here is obedience and readiness to move in a single anti-Russian fairway.



Vadim Borovik, political scientist:



Germany, as the centripetal force of the European Union, its main economy, fell under full external control. Today, the entire foreign economic and foreign policy policy of the European Union is dictated by Washington. This is the reason for the completely unreasonable statements by European politicians, the reason for completely unreasonable decisions in terms of the economy. They made their economy dependent on the would-be U.S. energy supplies. There is no subjunctive in politics. It lacked the political will to push through the decisions that were signed in Minsk.



The visit of a representative Russian delegation to Minsk caused serious discussion in the West. No matter how pompous it may sound, but the Union State is looked at with a certain hope. The meeting at the level of heads of state, foreign ministers and heads of military departments had a fairly material psychological effect on the world community. The positive tone of the statements of both Putin and Lukashenka confirms the information that all the necessary agreements have been reached.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



Russia and Belarus, as Vladimir Putin and I often say, are open to dialogue with other states, including the European ones. I hope that in the near future they will listen to the voice of reason, and we will move on to a constructive discussion of both issues of common security and the future world order. Defending democracy and progress through restrictions and military force against our States no longer impresses even local voters, who have fully experienced the shortcomings of such a policy.



After all, everyone understands perfectly well that the confrontation on our southern borders is not about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Back in 2021, the Kremlin drew red lines for the U.S. and NATO. Through the Foreign Ministry, a draft agreement was promulgated, providing for the formation of a new security architecture. By the way, while some politicians offered to negotiate peace, others withdrew from strategic agreements on medium-range and shorter-range missiles. The White House ignored the proposal and continued to implement its plans in Ukraine. The heated conflict that broke out exposed many contradictions in the Western coalition and even awakened some common sense.



Emmanuel Macron, President of France:



We will need to build a lasting peace that means that the parties concerned, and thus Russia, will be at the same table. And I'm sorry to say that, but let anyone who accuses me of projecting myself on such a topic explain to me what they are proposing. What do people who refuse to work on it propose? It is a total war, a full-scale war. The whole continent will be involved in it. We don't want that!



The formation of a new security architecture directly depends on the ability of European politicians to make decisions based on national interests.