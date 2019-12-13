Lithuanian law enforcers hurt pregnant woman at border

There was an outrageous fact at the Lithuanian border - Lithuanian law enforcers beat and threw a pregnant foreign woman to the border line. The family from Iran was found the day before. All the foreigners were forcibly brought from the neighboring state to our border. One man was unable to move around normally, as the Lithuanian "law enforcement" seriously injured his leg during the transfer. According to the foreigners, they were beaten with truncheons, tasers were used, and a woman received several blows to her chest. These actions, contrary to all laws and human values, were committed despite the obvious external signs of her pregnancy. Given the situation, the Belarusian border guards called an ambulance to provide the necessary assistance.