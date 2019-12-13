3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President gives interview to BBC
The President gave an interview to the BBC. International columnist Steven Rosenberg asked the questions. The reporter received exclusive footage and interview. The demand for the Belarusian leader is enormous now. A lot of foreign mass media ask the press service for an interview. And the lucky ticket was finally given to the BBC, whose crew was invited to the Palace of Independence today.
A wide array of issues, ranging from the migration crisis to Belarus' relations with the European Union and Russia. British reporters were also interested in the details of the conversation between the President of Belarus and the Chancellor of Germany. The President revealed shocking new details about how the attack on the refugees by Poland was carried out. Alexander Lukashenko is very open to presenting the position of Belarus. He invited the BBC journalist for another interview, which he proposed to be held live. The reply was "yes, yes, we are very interested." The President's press service will certainly find an opportune moment to invite the TV company for another conversation. The Belarusian leader expressed hope that the interview will be presented in a respectable way and without edits, unlike the interview the American colleagues from CNN did.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All