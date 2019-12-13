President gives interview to BBC

The President gave an interview to the BBC. International columnist Steven Rosenberg asked the questions. The reporter received exclusive footage and interview. The demand for the Belarusian leader is enormous now. A lot of foreign mass media ask the press service for an interview. And the lucky ticket was finally given to the BBC, whose crew was invited to the Palace of Independence today.



A wide array of issues, ranging from the migration crisis to Belarus' relations with the European Union and Russia. British reporters were also interested in the details of the conversation between the President of Belarus and the Chancellor of Germany. The President revealed shocking new details about how the attack on the refugees by Poland was carried out. Alexander Lukashenko is very open to presenting the position of Belarus. He invited the BBC journalist for another interview, which he proposed to be held live. The reply was "yes, yes, we are very interested." The President's press service will certainly find an opportune moment to invite the TV company for another conversation. The Belarusian leader expressed hope that the interview will be presented in a respectable way and without edits, unlike the interview the American colleagues from CNN did.



