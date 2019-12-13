How military training changes in Belarus due to special military operation in Ukraine

Minsk and Moscow are focusing on security issues and improving joint military systems. In particular, the joint training and combat centers are to increase the defense capabilities of the Union State. These units will, among other things, thoroughly study the experience of a special military operation in Ukraine.



The Belarusian army is being updated. The training programs are adjusted due to the Russian Federation's special military operation in Ukraine. The military immediately introduces effective innovations into the practice of the troops. Everything unnecessary is discarded without regret. The changes apply to all levels, from soldier to general.



Andrei Nekrashevich, head of the Main Department of combat training of the Armed Forces:



“We have analyzed the actions of both one side and the other, there is certainly something there to take on board and refine our system and methodology of military training. The Russian Federation has seriously revised the training of its servicemen. It is now conducting a new, refined combat readiness training program with the mobilized troops. They have willingly shared their experience with us.



Soon, Russians will not only share their experience with our army, but also joint training is planned in some areas. There are plans to create combat training centers for this purpose. Now, after the President signed the relevant decree on these units, the topic has been updated. For dozens of years future Belarusian officers have been trained in Russian universities in a number of specialties. And not a single Belarusian has ever set foot in the territory of Russia. But we have received a lot of knowledge about the modern war from the Russian side. Including the fact that we, perhaps, do not have enough drones. The picture is already changing radically.



When the volleys of a conflict are rumbling nearby, it's hard to avoid fears about the future. In such cases, people often imagine the worst. The military also thinks about the worst. They are obliged to think about it. That is why they are taking certain steps. It is important to understand: as before, these are the steps that keep us away from the war.



