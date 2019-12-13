Heated tent camp on Belarusian-Ukrainian border can accommodate up to 100 people

A heated tent camp of the Belarusian Red Cross can receive up to 100 people at a time. Refugees are provided with psychological and medical assistance. It is possible to get some rest and food. On the average, they spend up to three hours in the center, including time for filling out documents. Many people are sent to the places of temporary residence from here.



Belarus is ready to provide not only shelter, but also jobs for refugees from Ukraine. 12 thousand offers are already available in the job bank of Gomel Region



