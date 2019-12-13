3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Heated tent camp on Belarusian-Ukrainian border can accommodate up to 100 people
A heated tent camp of the Belarusian Red Cross can receive up to 100 people at a time. Refugees are provided with psychological and medical assistance. It is possible to get some rest and food. On the average, they spend up to three hours in the center, including time for filling out documents. Many people are sent to the places of temporary residence from here.
Belarus is ready to provide not only shelter, but also jobs for refugees from Ukraine. 12 thousand offers are already available in the job bank of Gomel Region
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All