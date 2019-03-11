Selection of volunteers for II European Games almost completed

The final processing of questionnaires has begun. The majority of volunteers have already received their positions. By the end of March each of them will have received a specific task. The volunteers will work in several spheres, such as hospitality, service protocol, medical services. The active phase of training has begun.



During training sessions, volunteers find out interesting information about the European Games, study security measures in sports facilities, get acquainted with the Code of the volunteers, learn to work as a team.



