Thousands of Belarusians come to memorial complex to pay tribute to Khatyn victims
The tragedy, which is eight decades old, still echoes with pain in our hearts today. And by such sorrowful places the current generation learns the lessons of history, where the main thing is to preserve the historical truth. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored those killed in the terrible fire with a minute of silence. Red roses to the foot of the memorial plates were also sent by the leaders of the two chambers of Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the State Secretariat of the Security Council and the Presidential Administration.
Today the doors of the Museum of Remembrance in the memorial complex are also open to all. The interest to the exposition is only growing, the queue of those wishing to get into the halls does not shrink.
