Department of Traumatology at Minsk 6th Clinical Hospital returns to regular work

Of course, it was an unforgettable experience. We are orthopedic traumatologists. But first of all we are doctors and we had to deal with pneumonia. The patients who get coronavirus infection need the appropriate care. We had to combine the two specialties at once. Half of the department will still be closed to provide care for patients with trauma and orthopedic pathology and concomitant coronavirus infection and pneumonia.

Alexander Gerasimov, acting head of the first trauma and orthopedic department of Minsk 6th Clinical Hospital