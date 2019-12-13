PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Department of Traumatology at Minsk 6th Clinical Hospital returns to regular work

On Monday, they will start accepting regular patients according to their profile. Today the department's staff is cleaning the rooms, though there are still 18 patients with Covid-19 there.

Of course, it was an unforgettable experience. We are orthopedic traumatologists. But first of all we are doctors and we had to deal with pneumonia. The patients who get coronavirus infection need the appropriate care. We had to combine the two specialties at once. Half of the department will still be closed to provide care for patients with trauma and orthopedic pathology and concomitant coronavirus infection and pneumonia.
Alexander Gerasimov, acting head of the first trauma and orthopedic department of Minsk 6th Clinical Hospital

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All