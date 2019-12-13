3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Department of Traumatology at Minsk 6th Clinical Hospital returns to regular work
On Monday, they will start accepting regular patients according to their profile. Today the department's staff is cleaning the rooms, though there are still 18 patients with Covid-19 there.
Of course, it was an unforgettable experience. We are orthopedic traumatologists. But first of all we are doctors and we had to deal with pneumonia. The patients who get coronavirus infection need the appropriate care. We had to combine the two specialties at once. Half of the department will still be closed to provide care for patients with trauma and orthopedic pathology and concomitant coronavirus infection and pneumonia.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All