Farms in south of Belarus start sowing early spring crops

Some farms in the south of the country have started sowing early spring crops. This was announced by Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Krupko during international Export Forum "Meat Belarus". As for the central and northern regions of the state, the readiness for sowing is more than 90%. When favorable conditions come, other regions will also join the sowing campaign.



Export Forum "Meat Belarus" brought together more than 250 participants and about 40 experts from Belarus, Russia, France, Poland and China. Such issues as the production and improvement of the quality of meat products, the establishment of contacts to expand export deliveries are emphasized.



