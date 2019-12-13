Individual families from refugee camp at logistics center about to go home

Another night in the refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border passed quietly. About a thousand people are waiting here for the humanitarian corridor from the EU. Many people have already returned to their homeland; the rest keep hoping the European Union will hear them. People gather in groups conferring on what to do next. Some families are already packing their belongings to take the next flight home. But there are also those who have nowhere else to go. And they intend to go to Germany.



While the Europeans are trying not to notice the refugees, the Belarusians do everything to help people in a difficult situation. There is also a stationary medical center in the camp.



