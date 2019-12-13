Vacation in China: Direct flight will connect the Belarusian capital with the city of Sanya

Let's go on vacation to China. A direct flight will connect the Belarusian capital with the city of Sanya. It is located in the province of Hainan and is famous for a large number of sea resorts. Presentation of the new direction was held today in Minsk. The start of the flight program is scheduled for mid-January.

It will be possible to reach the destination twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights will be carried out on Airbus airplanes, which can accommodate three hundred passengers. The travel time is 11 hours. The opening of the new destination will not only promote tourism but also boost bilateral trade.

Luo Shisyun, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Belarus:

This opens up new opportunities for tourism and establishing new business cooperation. Sanya is a very interesting place, not only in terms of climate, but also an important place for business development.