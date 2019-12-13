Father Georgy saved Jewish children from Nazis - baptized them and issued certificates with Orthodox names

A priest named Nikolai Khiltov served in the village of Sadovaya, Kletsky District, during the war years. The rector arrived in the Church of St. John the Baptist back in 1929. By the beginning of the Great Patriotic War he was already an experienced priest, who was trusted by the parishioners. From the first days of the occupation, the shepherd hid and treated the parishioners in his house.

At church services the priest urged his parishioners to help the partisans - with clothes, food, medicines, to do everything possible to resist the enemies. A kind of a health resort was organized in the house of the priest, where the fighters recovered from wounds.

In the cause of resistance to the occupants, Father Nicholas helped his brother - Georgy Khiltov. He was also a priest, a rector of the church of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kletsk. He organized the collection of food for Soviet prisoners of war, rescued Jewish children.

Archpriest Andrei Gladky, rector of the parish of the Church of the Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God in Kletsk:

In the year 43, when children were brought here from orphanages in Minsk, there were Jewish children among them. Father Georgy, in order to save the children, baptized them.

He issued the certificates of baptism with Orthodox names. Thanks to this, the children remained alive.