PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian pavilion opens at China International Import Expo

The Belarusians are demonstrating their products in Shanghai now. Today, our country's pavilion opened at the V China International Import Exhibition there. 145 countries are taking part in the major exposition. All of them have their best products. Belarus is represented by more than 30 producers. The quality of our food is traditionally appreciated everywhere. This year, a pavilion of Belarusian-Chinese industrial park Great Stone opened at the exhibition.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All