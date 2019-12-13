Launch of innovative production of dry milk products and ingredients

Scientific and experimental production of dry dairy products and ingredients was opened today at the Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry of the Academy of Sciences. This is not only an experimental industrial site but also a low-tonnage production of specialized dairy products, including for children with phenylketonuria, dry ice cream mixes, as well as import-substituting food additives for the meat and dairy industries. Such a product will be half the price of its foreign counterparts.



The created innovative base will also be used for practical training. Enterprise specialists, college students, and students of agricultural universities will be taught modern processes of membrane concentration, electrodialysis, and drying of milk raw materials.