Minsk amusement parks to open on April 28

Minsk amusement parks are getting ready for their opening on April 28. Now, the employees are testing the equipment in Gorky Park and Cheliuskintsev Park. In addition, new merry-go-rounds will appear in the capital this summer. The tickets will be available online.

New flower arrangements will also appear in the parks by summer. Now landscapers decorate the flowerbeds, tidy up the crowns of trees and trim the bushes.

