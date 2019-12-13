3.40 RUB
Another Department for Citizenship and Migration opens in Minsk
More and more foreigners are willing to get Belarusian citizenship. Now it will be easier to do it in Minsk. A new building of the Department of Citizenship and Migration has opened its doors in the Moskovsky District of the capital today.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov attended the opening ceremony. The department has been created for the convenience of receiving both Belarusians and foreign nationals. The new building provides a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities.
Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:
More and more foreign citizens are coming to us in Belarus and want to stay. They apply for citizenship. The opening of the new department is dictated by the need. In 2022, more than 6,000 people received citizenship of our country. And more than 1.6 million administrative procedures in Belarus were carried out by the Citizenship and Migration Department.
