Another Department for Citizenship and Migration opens in Minsk

More and more foreigners are willing to get Belarusian citizenship. Now it will be easier to do it in Minsk. A new building of the Department of Citizenship and Migration has opened its doors in the Moskovsky District of the capital today.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov attended the opening ceremony. The department has been created for the convenience of receiving both Belarusians and foreign nationals. The new building provides a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities.

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus: