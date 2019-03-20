Regular train service between Orsha and Nanchang launched

An international container train arrived yesterday from the Belarusian regional center in the Chinese city. A solemn ceremony was held at the station. Having traveled over 11 thousand kilometers through Belarus, Russia, Mongolia and China along the route of the Silk Road economic belt, the train delivered to Nanchang 41 containers with Belarusian fertilizers from peat and lumber. On the same day, the first export train with Chinese products, mainly, with electrical goods and clothes, went back to Orsha.