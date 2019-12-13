Natalia Kochanova holds open dialogue with BSU students

Today, the BSU students met with Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic. The topics discussed ranged from social problems to economy. The conversation was held in the format of an open dialogue and lasted about three hours. The future historians, journalists and philologists were able to ask questions to the speaker of the upper house of parliament about the current concerns of the younger generation. There were no closed topics. They discussed the employment of young specialists, the provision of dormitories for students, and issues related to coronavirus, as well as the forthcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: "Guys expressed the desire to hold a meeting in the Council of the Republic, to see what this state body does, where it is located. So we invited them here. There were a lot of questions. I think any such meeting is dialogue platform. The guys were vividly interested in the economy, the prospects for socio-economic development of our country. They talked about the Education Code, and said that perhaps it is necessary to make changes in the enrollment campaign."