Almaz anti-terror detachments and OSAM border special forces visit prisoners of fascist concentration camps

Thousands of children witnessed the events of the war years.



11 000 minors became prisoners of fascist concentration camps in Belarus. Many of them have gone through all this hell in infancy.



On the eve of May 9, Almaz anti-terror detachments visited them together with OSAM border special forces. Cash certificates became pleasant addition to greeting cards and souvenirs from the servicemen.







It is usual for Nina Nikiforovna to host people in uniform. Her son devoted himself to serving the fatherland and worked all his life in various departments. Representatives of Almaz anti-terror detachment and OSAM border special forces came to congratulate her on Victory Day.



Nina Nikiforovna passed through a concentration camp as a child. Their family: mother and six children were taken to Estonia. They miraculously managed to survive, so May 9 is a truly holy holiday for the family.



Aid to war veterans is a common cause. It was once again emphasized at the forum of public organizations of Belarus and Russia. The money was allocated in Germany and transferred to Moscow, and part of the amount was transferred to our country. Thus, the veteran officers' organizations support the generation of the Great Patriotic War.



May 9th is a special holiday for Yadviga Alexandrovna. With her family, she fell behind barbed wire in Maryina Gorka, the Germans burned down the house, her father died 4 days before the Victory.



Zhlobin remembers many heroic pages in history. It was the defenders of the city who, back in the 41st, were able to recapture it from the enemy and hold their positions for a month and a half.



One of the most terrible concentration camps was founded in the region. Grigory Fedorovich Shemetov passed through Ozarichi camp as a very little boy. His mother died of typhus when he was 1,5 years, his father fought at the front. He says that the swamp in which the prisoners were kept dried up after a year, the Nazis simply did not feed or gave water to the prisoners.



Educational and business projects, patriotic upbringing are what Belarus and Russia working on, according to the veteran organizations of officers.



The most important thing is not to forget history and desecrate the memory of those who left their lives on the battlefields. This is a kind of gratitude for both the peaceful sky and the opportunity to raise children without fear of the next day.

