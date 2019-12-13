3.42 RUB
Nikolai Bordyuzha assesses military and political situation on borders of CSTO and Union State
The West desperately does not want to lose its manic right to be the world sheriff. But it is already obvious that we are living in a time of transition from unipolarity. And there is a risk here that NATO could turn into a monkey with a grenade. Our country takes over the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization at a time of systemic crisis in international relations. This statement was made by Alexander Lukashenko at the summit in Yerevan in November. There's a lot of pressure on the countries that want to follow their own path with an independent foreign policy, says the First Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Nikolai Bordyuzha
