Over 21,000 people questioned during investigation into genocide of Belarusian people

In April 2021, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus decided to open a criminal case into the genocide of the Belarusian people committed by Nazi criminals and their accomplices during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period.

The purpose of such a large-scale investigation was to restore historical justice, prevent the falsification of the events of the Great Patriotic War, and preserve the memory of the tragedy of the Belarusian people who suffered at the hands of Nazi criminals and their accomplices.

Before its initiation, it was believed that 9,200 rural settlements in the BSSR suffered during the occupation. The criminal case materials confirm the destruction of at least 12,868 villages and hamlets. At least 290 villages, not 186 as previously believed, suffered the tragic fate of Khatyn.

It has been established that the Nazi invaders established 580 death camps on Belarusian territory, where they incarcerated people against their will, inflicting mental and physical suffering.

During the occupation, more than 3 million civilians and prisoners of war were killed on Belarusian soil. 209 cities were destroyed, including such large cities as Minsk, Gomel, Vitebsk, and others. More than 380,000 people were deported into German slave labor, many of whom died under intolerable conditions. Children were also deported to forced labor on a massive scale, often used as blood donors.

During the investigation into the genocide of the Belarusian people, more than 21,000 people have been identified and questioned. Nearly 8,000 of these are victims, including former prisoners of death camps. Their testimony has become part of the evidence base and allows us to consistently reconstruct the events of those years and the circumstances of the crimes committed.