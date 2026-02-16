Over 227,000 people get support from Belarusian Red Cross in 2025

Over 227,000 people received support from the Belarusian Red Cross in 2025. The results of the association's work were summarized in Minsk.

For over a century, its staff and volunteers have been fulfilling their primary mission: improving people's quality of life. Particular attention is paid to people with disabilities and the elderly. Specialized medical and social services are available for these categories of citizens, and volunteers provide comprehensive support: social, medical, and psychological.

The army of volunteers also responds immediately to crises. In 2025 alone, they responded to 45 different types of incidents. Another important focus is training the public in the basics of first aid. Last year, nearly 58,000 people received this training.

The Belarusian Red Cross currently employs over 300 staff members and 14,000 volunteers. Its activities are actively supported by over 1 million Belarusians, or one in eight people in the country.