An overwhelming majority of Belarusians—87.6%—express confidence to the President of Belarus. This is evidenced by the results of a large-scale, comprehensive national sociological study, BelTA reports.

Commenting on the second part of the study's findings, which covers socio-political issues, political analyst Vadim Yelfimov noted that the figures confirm the course chosen by the President fully aligns with the interests of the Belarusian people; the statistical data reflect a picture of unity. According to him, the President commands great respect both among the country's population and abroad.

He also noted that Belarusians are increasingly concerned with issues related to geopolitics, the country's standing, and the safeguarding of fundamental values that ensure peace.

Respondents were also asked to evaluate the President's performance across a range of areas related to the country's development.

Regarding the maintenance of domestic security, 90% of those surveyed rated the Head of State's performance as successful, 1.1% as unsuccessful, and 8.9% found it difficult to answer.

As for efforts to preserve peace in the country amidst a tense global situation, 89.8% rated the performance as successful, 1.4% as unsuccessful, and 8.8% found it difficult to answer.