Plans for further development of health care system in Minsk region announced

The vector of development of the health care system in Minsk Region was announced at the ceremony honoring medical workers in Nesvizh. In the coming years, a new children's outpatient clinic in Zhodino will appear, and a children's hospital in Borisov will open in the fall. There are plans for a new outpatient clinic and a hospital in Zaslavl. They will begin to build an outpatient clinic in Nesvizh. According to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, the medicine of Minsk Region shows example for the overall structure of the country's healthcare.