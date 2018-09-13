EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Quality of regional media needs to be raised in Belarus to significantly new level

This opinion was expressed today by First Deputy Minister of Information Pavel Lyogkiy at the opening of the summer school of journalism. This traditional event is held for the first time within the framework of the international media forum. The experience of experts from 30 countries can be useful to editors and journalists of regional media who need to know the ways of preserving the audience.

In total, about 300 students and young specialists from different regions of Belarus gathered to get acquainted with experts in the media sphere and take part in their master classes.

