3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Quality of regional media needs to be raised in Belarus to significantly new level
This opinion was expressed today by First Deputy Minister of Information Pavel Lyogkiy at the opening of the summer school of journalism. This traditional event is held for the first time within the framework of the international media forum. The experience of experts from 30 countries can be useful to editors and journalists of regional media who need to know the ways of preserving the audience.
In total, about 300 students and young specialists from different regions of Belarus gathered to get acquainted with experts in the media sphere and take part in their master classes.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All