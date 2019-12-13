Miklashevich: Considering abolition capital punishment seems inexpedient today

It was suggested to hold a separate referendum on the death penalty in Belarus. This was announced by Peter Miklashevich, head of the Constitutional Commission tasked to reform the Basic Law of the country. Raising the issue of abolishing of capital punishment was found not reasonable at the moment.



The work on changing the Basic Law is now in high progress. There are thousands of appeals from citizens with proposals to change the Basic Law. A draft of the new Constitution has been prepared. It will be scrutinized by lawyers. It will be widely discussed by the public before a referendum. All the proposed corrections are aimed at the stable development of the country.



