Miklashevich: There is no need to change the form of government in Belarus

A number of presidential powers are proposed to be assigned to the government. Such a proposal was made during the public discussion at the Constitutional Commission. Petr Miklashevich, the chairman of the commission and the Constitutional Court, announced it. In particular, it is proposed to expand the powers of the Prime Minister by strengthening his role in the formation of the government by submitting proposals to the President on the structure of the government, appointing deputy prime ministers, ministers and other members of the government. At the same time Petr Miklashevich noted that today there is no objective need to change the form of the government in Belarus.