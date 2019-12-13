3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Miklashevich: There is no need to change the form of government in Belarus
A number of presidential powers are proposed to be assigned to the government. Such a proposal was made during the public discussion at the Constitutional Commission. Petr Miklashevich, the chairman of the commission and the Constitutional Court, announced it. In particular, it is proposed to expand the powers of the Prime Minister by strengthening his role in the formation of the government by submitting proposals to the President on the structure of the government, appointing deputy prime ministers, ministers and other members of the government. At the same time Petr Miklashevich noted that today there is no objective need to change the form of the government in Belarus.
Today, the Constitutional Commission is holding its third session. It is considering proposals to amend the constitutional provisions on the functions and powers of the President of Belarus and the Council of Ministers. The first meeting of the commission took place on March 31. The schedule of its sessions was approved: they will be held twice a month.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All