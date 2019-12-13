P. Miklashevich: Belarus has enough forces and possibilities to stop all provocations during referendum

The country has enough power and possibilities to stop all provocations during the forthcoming referendum. This was stated by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus, Petr Miklashevich. The head of the Constitutional Commission spoke in detail about the developments and proposals to change the basic law. The exchange of opinions on this issue took place during the extended meeting of the head of state with the members of the authoritative team this week. No alternative to the presidential form of government is seen in the country. But they propose revising the powers of the President, parliament and government significantly expanding the area of responsibility of the executive and legislative branches. Most importantly, the renewed basic law must guarantee the peaceful development of Belarus.



The referendum on the new Belarusian Constitution will be held not later than February 2022.



And although now there are already different opinions in the society, the President has emphasized - the referendum on the new Belarusian Constitution will take place not later than February 2022. The Commission has proposed a variant of the basic law - and this variant will still be developed. A wide public discussion of the proposed amendments is also ahead.

