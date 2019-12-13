P. Popko about migrants: The key to solving the problem is negotiating table

The key to solving the problem is the negotiating table. Today such a phenomenon as political backstage has become very common. And today the West acts only by those who are their puppet drive belts. But we see that the main powers are silent, because they are waiting what will be said in Brussels. Brussels is waiting. But today we see that in Germany and in Poland the population comes out in defense of refugees, in defense of human values. These are international commitments. This is our human attitude toward each other. When they imposed sanctions, froze the flows, did not give us an opportunity to trade today, our budget got underfunded. Why do we have to use our budget to protect their borders?

Pavel Popko, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus