The deal with Ukraine concluded during the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” was a PR move for Macron, media outlets write. Experts note that a split has already emerged in this coalition.

Pavel Kukharin, journalist (Russia):

“This entire so-called Coalition of the Willing reminds me of old toothless wolves who still want to, but unfortunately can no longer, while actively howling and provoking. In reality, provocateurs came to Kyiv. The funniest thing is that this entire Euro-delegation brought Maia Sandu with them like a pocket dog. What relation Maia Sandu has directly to Europeans is still unclear, because Moldova is not a member of the European Union. Moreover, the standard of living in Moldova is approaching that of some of the least prosperous African countries and in no way resembles European standards.”

The expert recalled that several years ago Sandu gave an interview in which she cried that she had no money for a laptop, and now she is supposedly collecting money to help the criminal Kyiv regime. A rather strange picture, but it all comes down to one thing: Europe continues escalation