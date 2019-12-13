EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Package of changes in health sector to be considered by parliamentarians at spring session

Speaker of the House of representatives Vladimir Andreichenko stated that today at the opening of the second session of the 7th convocation. The innovations will reduce queues in polyclinics, optimize medical check-up schedules, provide free medicines to day-care patients and make medicines more accessible to rural residents. Such measures will improve the quality of medical care in the whole country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All