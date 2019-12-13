House of Representatives opens special session on January 27

The parliamentarians of the National Assembly gathered in Minsk on January 27 for an extraordinary session. The agenda of deputies and senators included a discussion of preparations for the national referendum.



A month is left before the big political event, which will give an unambiguous answer what Constitution Belarus is going to have. There is a lot of organizational work ahead. Parliamentarians returned from their constituencies, where they worked with the population. For three weeks the MPs have been meeting people collecting opinions and proposals of thousands of the citizens of Belarus. Today it is important for everyone to be not just an observer, but an active participant.



While opening the session, speaker Vladimir Andreychenko announced: the discussion on the draft of the new Constitution was as open and broad as possible. Changes to the Constitution have aroused unprecedented interest among Belarusians.



3 thousand dialog platforms were held for discussing the draft Constitution.



The country literally lives with a big dialogue. Huge and systematic work has been carried out with regard to the new version of the Constitution: more than 17 thousand meetings in labor collectives and about 3 thousand dialog platforms were held.



The central event of this session will be the President's Address to the people and the National Assembly. It is a kind of benchmark in the work of state agencies, public organizations, businesses, and every Belarusian. The address will be delivered in a difficult period: the policy of double standards, sanctions pressure and new strains of the coronavirus. And, of course, people are waiting for a direct and frank dialogue.



The Address will raise the security issues and such strategic national interests as ensuring the independence, sovereignty of Belarus and sustainable socio-economic development. The events of the last months have shown the steady demand of the society for a strong state, because people understand that only the state can provide protection from challenges and threats that our society faces.



Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“This message will take place at a special time in our history. The constitutional referendum and serious plans for the development of our country are ahead. But all this takes place against the backdrop of unprecedented international events. Unfortunately, the today's world is extremely violent, the humanistic ideals are devalued everywhere, while aggression and hostility are imposed on humanity as a norm of life.”



The closing of the 7th extraordinary session is scheduled for tomorrow evening.



