House of Representatives adopts amendments to laws on effective functioning of state military organization

The House of Representatives adopted amendments to laws on the effective functioning of the state’s military organization in the first reading today. The document, in particular, provides that a postponement for continuing education will be provided only once. As Minister of Defense Andrei Ravkov noted, for objective reasons, the Armed Forces have difficulties in recruiting personnel. This is due both to the demographic situation, the deterioration of the health of young men, and to the existence of a large number of deferments from the army.

In addition, it is assumed that now the responsibility falls to a greater extent on the recruit himself. For example, it is better to inform the military registration and enlistment office in time about the change of residence.

