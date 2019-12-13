Hasidic pilgrims at Belarus-Ukraine border receive necessary assistance

We continue to monitor the situation at the Belarus-Ukraine border. Our film crew spent almost the whole day in a spontaneous camp, which was formed on a neutral strip between the border crossing point "Novaya Guta" on the Belarusian side and "Novye Yarilovichi" on the Ukrainian side, where Hasidic pilgrims who went to the Ukrainian city of Uman for the annual New Year's Eve celebration were accommodated. The stay of the pilgrims in our country from the very beginning was under the control of the head of state. The President instructed to provide them with all necessary assistance.



The Hasidic pilgrims are waiting to be allowed to Ukraine. There are almost 140 young believers and six children. The youngest one is only 4 months old. They have to spend the night in a small tent.



The people of Israel are already preparing to celebrate the New Year at the end of this week, the 5781 year from the creation of the world. This is a special holiday for Jews, when Hasidic pilgrims from around the world travel every year to the town of Uman in the Cherkassy region of Ukraine. This group of pilgrims also went to celebrate the holiday.



Believers passed the checkpoint on the Belarusian side "Novaya Guta" and got stuck at the adjacent checkpoint "Novye Yarilovichi". The road there was blocked by trucks. A cordon was lined up. No one was able to go further. The head of state instructed to provide all the necessary assistance.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Red Cross are providing necessary assistance to pilgrims.



The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the site. The Red Cross volunteers also work nearby. If necessary, they will provide medical and psychological assistance.



In the evening, several buses arrived at the spontaneous pilgrimage camp so that people could spend the night, first of all, families with children.



The main group of people will have to spend the night in the tents, which are set up right here on the ground. Here people are cooking for themselves in such improvised kitchens with a fire. It is hard to say how many days people will spend on a neutral strip, facing a wall of misunderstanding on the Ukrainian side. But the Belarusians promise that in this situation we will not leave them without help.



Almost 800 Jewish believers stay in Pinsk waiting for a decision on their admission to the neighboring country. The local authorities gave them a warm welcome and made sure that the guests were comfortable and cozy.



