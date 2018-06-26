EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

"Memory knows no boundaries"

On June 22, on the day of national memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War, the column of Ukrainian bikers started a motocross in Zaporozhie. Today motorcyclists arrived in Minsk. Before that, they visited the places of military glory in Gomel, Mogilev, Orsha, Vitebsk and Khatyn. Tomorrow the column will continue its journey through Belarus.

The total length of the Belarusian-Ukrainian motocross will be three and a half thousand kilometers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All