Memory of liberators from Nazi invaders honored at Walk of Heroes in Gomel
The events that happened 78 years ago are remembered today in Gomel. On November 26, 1943 the city became the first regional center of Belarus, liberated from the German fascist invaders. Over 20 thousand soldiers of the Red Army gave their lives for freedom of Gomel. Partisan units also helped to bring the victory. The fighters put an end to the fighting on the banks of the river Sozh. The memory of the liberators was honored on the Heroes' Walk. The regional and city authorities, representatives of public organizations and labor collectives, veterans and the younger generation laid flowers to the Memorial in memory of those, who liberated Gomel and raised it from the ruins.
The commemoration of the victims of the Nazi occupation was held at the Walk of Heroes in Gomel.
