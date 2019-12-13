Commemorative meeting of Victory heirs held at junction of borders of Belarus, Russia and Latvia

A memorable meeting of the Victory heirs was held for the 63rd time at the junction of the borders of Belarus, Russia and Latvia. It is a symbolic place. During the Great Patriotic War, a powerful underground and partisan movement was deployed here. A meeting at the memorial in honor of the heroes of Komsomol members was held in the territory of Belarus. After that the participants laid flowers at the monument to the scout Maria Pinto on the Russian side. Traditionally, a bonfire was lit at the memorial, and the Russians and Belarusians sang "Katyusha". There were memory lessons, sports games and a competition of wall newspapers Belarusian-Russian patriotic camp. The young people were also united by the dialogue area. Also, the participants of the meeting wrote letters of gratitude to veterans of the Great Patriotic War.