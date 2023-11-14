Monument to Alexander Nevsky to open in Minsk

The opening ceremony of the monument to Saint Prince Alexander Nevsky will be held in Minsk on November 14 on the square near the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Belarus, writes Sputnik.

The event will be attended by Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Mayor of Minsk Vladimir Kukharev. Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin will consecrate the monument.