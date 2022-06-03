Memorial to border guards of all generations unveiled in Bykhov

A memorial to border guards was unveiled in Bykhov. It was placed in the historical part of the town on Oktyabrskaya Square. The veterans, representatives of the Border Guard Committee and the public took part in the meeting. They laid flowers in memory of those who were the first to defend the homeland during the Great Patriotic War, noting the contribution of the current military to the defense of the borders of Belarus. They include several natives of Bykhov.