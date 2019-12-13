Memorial sign in honor of border guards of all generations unveiled in Polotsk

The memorial sign "To border guards of all generations" was unveiled in Polotsk in the territory of the memorial "Mound of Immortality". The composition symbolizes the inviolability of borders in the past, present and future. The authors of the monument are sculptor Dmitry Oganov, a native of Novopolotsk, and Yuri Gradov, one of the creators of the memorial "Khatyn". The central element of the composition is a border pole on which a falcon sits, its wings spread proudly. The sign also has the State Emblem of Belarus, the emblems of the State Border Committee and Polotsk border detachment, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.



Anatoly Mikhalchik, deputy chief of Polotsk border detachment:



“This is a tribute to our ancestors, our grandfathers and great grandfathers, who gave their lives for our homeland so that today we could live under a peaceful sky. Of course, for military-patriotic education of future generations in the Year of Historical Memory it is really a significant event in the life of the city and in our Polotsk Border Guard Unit.”



