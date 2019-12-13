Contracts for $60 million signed during first day of MILEX-2023

Laser against drones development was presented by Belarusian manufacturers at the MILEX-2023 exhibition. The system for detecting and destroying aerial objects with a combined microwave and optical system, which operates in various spectral ranges at any time of day and under any weather conditions, was shown for the first time. At the same time the development makes it possible to detect a drone at extremely low altitudes - to recognize it and destroy it with a laser combat module.

Since these systems are mobile, it requires accompanying power sources. So most countries don't chase prohibitive power, but use more accurate guidance, tracking and targeting systems. We are in the second niche, we are trying to detect, aim accurately, and track the target.

The development cost is about $2.5 million. The system has already received high assessment. The best one is a contract for delivery to a country in the Middle East. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus is also interested in introduction of the innovation.

The second day of the 11th International exhibition of arms and military equipment MILEX-2023 is held today. Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee, told about the first results of the arms forum.

Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus: