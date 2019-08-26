PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Oil storage park to modernize in Belarus

The largest oil storage park in Belarus will be built. It will comply with the world standards of quality and environmental safety. The tanks will be covered with special aluminum structures with a floating pontoon. The work will be completed within the next couple of years.

At the same time, the old tanks and the pipeline are being updated. This year alone, almost half a hundred kilometers of oil pipelines have been replaced. The new equipment will minimize man-made emergencies.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All