Belarus Hi Tech Park participates in global action on introduction to computer science Hour of Code

First of all, the project is aimed at supporting education in the regions. New IT laboratories will be opened in Dokshitsy, Smolevichi and Liozno districts. The Hi Tech Park has equipped some computer classes in the countryside and small towns so that all students could try themselves in IT.

The project of the park Programming is Second Literacy has already prepared the eighth graduation of specialists. These are about a thousand teachers, which means that there are several dozens more students. Today, about 10 thousand Belarusian schoolchildren learn the language Scratch. Together with universities, the Hi Tech Park opens IT laboratories. Now there are more than sixty of them, and there are about 20 branches of educational institutions in the resident companies of the park. The promotion of Hour of Code will last until the end of the week. About 1,500 educational institutions of the country will take part in it.