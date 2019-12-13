3.43 RUB
Parkhomchik: Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on common industrial policy is a strategic document
The Russian-Belarusian intergovernmental agreement on a common industrial policy is a strategic document. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Petr Parkhomchik after the signing ceremony of the document, held in Moscow on February 15, BelTA informs.
"The long-awaited agreement on a single industrial policy. Business has often raised this issue, our presidents and government leaders have often spoken about it. And now the time has come when the document is signed today. This is a strategic document: a common space, where common rules and laws will be used in terms of industrial policy," said Petr Parkhomchik.
According to him, this agreement kind of completes the work that the governments of Belarus and Russia have been doing in the industrial sphere within the framework of the 28 integration programs signed in November 2021. "Last year we signed agreements in the field of microelectronics, mutual recognition of technological operations," reminded the Deputy Prime Minister.
Petr Parkhomchik stated that the Belarusian and Russian parties had already done some work within the framework of the agreement on the common industrial policy before signing it. As an example, he cited the joint decision to replace American engines in production of 220-ton BELAZ trucks with Russian ones. Another example is the agreements on the production of unified units and components for MAZ and KAMAZ trucks in Belarus and Russia, which will reduce the cost of the final product and make it more affordable. "And there are a lot of such projects," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
"This is the real implementation of the document, which was signed today, which allows us to achieve technological sovereignty within the Union State," stressed Petr Parkhomchik.
He also clarified that the agreement came into force from the moment of its signing. In the near future the parties will develop a detailed roadmap for implementation of the document.
